Legacy: Akshaye Khanna & Raveena Tandon To Star In Vijay Gutte's Web Series

Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon are all set to star in a web series. Legacy will be directed by The Accidental Prime Minister fame director Vijay Gutte. This will be Akshaye and Raveena's first collaboration, and both have already wrapped up the shoot for OTT projects like State Of Siege: Temple Attack and Aranyak.

While the details about the project are still under wraps, Akshaye revealed in a statement that the show will be shot on a massive scale. He added, "It is refreshing to work on content that challenges our boundaries as an industry, as a whole. Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our bests to create a content piece the audience looks forward to."

Director Vijay Gutte said he is excited to collaborate with Akshaye once again, and is "exhilarated to have Raveena Tandon on board with us on this one. This talent powerhouse is set for an epic rivalry." Talking about the show he added, "I'm extremely excited about Legacy for multiple reasons. It is an aspirational project mounted on a large scale reflecting upon the dark realities of the professional world."

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon called the show an interesting tale about power. She said the show will explore "power struggle with an entertaining drama. It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience. I am excited to be associated with the show and looking forward to beginning this journey."

Raveena and Akshaye reportedly will be seen playing rivals in the show, which will be shot across multiple countries.

