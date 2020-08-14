    For Quick Alerts
      Legendary Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Praises And Gives His Blessings To Bandish Bandits

      By
      |

      Rare are the occasions when the highest school of art, Indian classical music's legend Pandit Jasraj would come ahead to praise a film. The team of Amazon Prime Video's Bandish Bandits must be on cloud nine as Pt. Jasraj, who is a Padma Vibhushan awardee, showered his blessings upon the show and was all praise for the cast and story.

      In a video posted by Akshat Parikh, Pandit ji is seen giving his blessings to the team. Sharing the video, Parikh wrote, "Blessings from Sangeet Martand Padmavibhushan Pandit Jasraji Biggest Blessings for Me and the entire team of Bandish Bandits. Can't be grateful enough to hear these words of appreciation from the legend himself - Sangeet Martand Thank you soo much Guruji Dada.️ It's all your blessings. Dandvat Pranam".

      Many celebrities and critics have praised the show for its talented cast and musical drama but Pandit Jasraj's wishes have certainly topped it all.

      The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang.

      Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds. So tune into Amazon Prime Video and binge watch the musical drama as it's already streaming!

      Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
