Leila All Episodes LEAKED; The Web Series Is Now Available For FREE Download!

Viewers’ Comments: Ankit & Roshan

Ankit: @netflix Watched a few minutes of LEILA on Netflix. Found it very offensive to the indian community. #shameonnetflix #leila.

Roshan Rai: Just watched the first episode of #Leila on @netflix. Don't be surprised if #BoycottNetflix starts trending soon 😂

Smriti

"#Leila What a spectacular series with flawless performances by @humasqureshi @Actor_Siddharth and every single actor who is a part of the show! This is arguably the best Indian series on @Netflix so far and so relevant in today's time."

Ankur Goyal

"After #SacredGames and #ghoul here comes yet another #indophobic series #Leila from the house of @NetflixIndia @netflix. For all those jumping the guns and saying its just fiction, imagine changing #aryavarta with #cantsaythename. Shame @NetflixIndia for promoting such contents."

Umesh Suryavamshi

"@NetflixIndia after watching #leila netflix I am going unsubscribe my account and also recommend my friends too. because we don't want to give money for disrespect of our culture and thoughts it is directly attacking on majoritarian."

Ashish Sharma

"#leila Extreme Hinduism can destroy our nation, and we can feel this. One scene when cop enters in a shop shopkeeper change the photo of Gandhi with aryawat leader. That's my favorite. Now only "Gandigiri"can save us. @humasqureshi you are fabulous."

Vignesh S

"#Leila Wat a deep message inside this Netflix (link: http://series.it) series.it will be situation of India in the future if we keep letting everything for granted..What a fictional concept but it might become true reality in future.kudos 2 @Actor_Siddharth @humasqureshi .We should wake up."