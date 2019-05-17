Leila Trailer: Huma Qureshi’s Show Gets Compared To The Handmaid's Tale; A Few Call It Hindu Phobic!

Leila Trailer

Coming to Leila, the trailer introduces to a dystopian world and the order of society is dictated by the cult of ‘Aryavarta'. The people of that world are expected to live as per their rules and commands and if needed, they should even be ready to sacrifice their lives.

Leila Is Set In A Dystopian World

Huma is forced to stay in the world. She is seen desperately looking for her daughter Leila, whom she lost almost two years ago, by avoiding the eyes of the surveillance system and the men who keep an eye on her every movement. Will she be able to find her daughter forms the crux of the story.

Fans’ Comments

While a few viewers compared it to The Handmaid's Tale, many of them slammed Netflix and called it anti-hindu or Hinduphobic. Take a look at a few comments!

Viewers Compare It To The Handmaid's Tale

Kareena Narwani: Omg desi version of Handmaid's tale! Major epic!! So excited for this.

Suthirtha Ghosh: Major Handmaid's Tale vibes👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

Parmveer Pannu: wtf it's the handmaid's tale's hindi version.

They Feel It’s Hindu Phobic

Dharmawingg: This show is perfect example of hinduphobia.

D S Parmar: Hinduphobia at work again, Good that's what we need to organise.

Saurabh Dhanuka: This is absurd at best. Today only will cancel my subscription of netflix and will make sure another 100 does so in my circle. This is pathetic propaganda against the hindus.

@Harmesh71469862: Netflix is out again with yet another Anti Hindu series.