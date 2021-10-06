LightsCameraJosh: Top Josh Influencers Gear Up For The Biggest Meetup At Gurugram

One of India's most popular short video apps, Josh, has been making the right noise with its quirky approach towards content creation and giving rising stars a platform to showcase their talent. The app, which was launched in 2020, has already emerged as numero uno within a short period of time. It has further struck a chord with everyone by joining hands with some of the biggest brands to produce entertaining content.

Another reason why Josh is in the limelight is because of its unique IPs. One of them is the #LightsCameraJosh event, which was launched at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on March 27, 2021. The exclusive social event included content creators within Josh representing the Telugu language and multiple genres from various social media clouts, regions, genders and target groups. It is aimed at breaking all stereotypes and bringing creators from different segments under a roof. What's amazing is that it created a bridge between the new creators and star creators.

Josh To Organise Biggest Meet-Up With Its Top Creators For #LightsCameraJosh

After this fruitful meetup, Josh is now all set to recreate a similar success with its 500 Hindi content creators with the #LightsCameraJosh event at Gurugram. Some of Josh's top influencers will be making their presence felt at this exciting event. Have a look at what some of them have to say:

Ablu Rajesh Kumar

"I am very excited for this Hindi meetup. This will be my first meetup with Josh. I am very excited to meet the team and the rest of the content creators."

Neha Gulia

"I am very excited about the upcoming offline meetup as I am from Chandigarh and Josh has arranged transportation for us as well. This shows how much Josh cares for its creators. I am very excited to meet the team and fellow creators."

Shanaya Ainani

"I was a child model in China. During pandemic, we came to India and settled here. I didn't know how to restart. At that point of time I found Josh and joined it. I found it very interesting. My talent was appreciated by Josh family. Now I am excited about the Hindi meetup."

Dipti Sharma

"Josh team is very supportive. They promoted my content so much that in a short span, I crossed the mark of 2.5 million Fans. During this journey, I was a part of many collaborations like Flipkart, Asian Paints, Bigg Boss, Alt Balaji etc. I am looking forward to meeting everyone at #LightsCameraJosh. I will be making a lot of videos with other creators as well."

Lovlesh Khaneja

"I would like to thank Team Josh for conducting events like meetups. As a creator, I believe meetups and such events are very important as it not only boosts creativity but also encourages creators like us. It gives our talent an exposure which is basically the need of the hour and how can I forget the love of our lovely audience."

Deepak Yadav

"I am very thrilled for the first offline meetup which is taking place on October 9. My excitement level is same as that of the mosquitoes when they come across a house without Mortein."

Priyanka

"This event is going to be huge, as I'll be meeting other big creators. We as creators will get recognition, & most importantly have lots of fun. Thank you so much Josh for everything, I'm forever grateful!"

Jiya

"It's a pleasure working with Josh. I am super excited about #LightsCameraJosh and to meet the other creators and account managers. Thanks a lot for helping me so much."

Reena K

"My creator journey inside Josh is very powerful and delightful. From being just a mother and homemaker, this platform has turned my talent into my identity. Now I am a proud content creator. I am thankful to my Josh Team for intense support and recognition."

Aarvika Gupta

"I am very much excited for #LightsCameraJosh. The Josh team booked my flight tickets and did everything to make sure I've a happy journey. This event is going to be huge as I'll be meeting other big creators. We as creators will get recognition, & most importantly have lots of fun. Thank you so much Josh for everything. I'm forever grateful!"

Taranjeet Singh

"For #LightsCameraJosh, I am looking forward to meeting everyone including my favourite creators.

After the Hyderabad edition, the next #LightsCameraJosh event will be taking place at the below venue on October 9, 2021.

Venue: The Riviera by FNP Gardens, NH-8, Golf Dr, Behind the Leela Hotel Ambience, DLF Phase 3, Gurugram - 122002.

Watch this space for more exciting updates on the same.