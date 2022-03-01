Lock Upp: Check Out The First Five Contestants Who Are Nominated In The First Week Of The Show

Kangana Ranaut's Atyaachaari Khel in her Lock Upp has begun and is all set to entertain viewers with its novel concept and controversial celebrities. On Day 1 of Lock Upp, We got to see the first-ever nominations in the badass jail after the spectacular premiere on February 27th. All the Kaidi's were asked to nominate two contestants with valid reasons. Kaidi's cited many reasons for their nominations, including that they didn't expect Siddharth to become aggressive.

Furthermore, Anjali was labelled a weak candidate and how Kaidi didn't connect with Munawar. The final nominated Kaidi's for the week are Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Parmar, Swami Chakrapani, Shivam Sharma and Munawar Faruqui. Out of all the other Kaidi's, Siddharth had the most charges.

Contestants will be nominated every week, and the Kaidi who receives the least public votes will be eliminated from the game. Viewers can vote for their favourite contestants through Text SMS, ALTBalaji.com, ALTBalaji App, and MX Player App voting options.

Check out the entire step-by-step voting process and voting lines (open/close) timings below:

To vote for your favourite nominated contestants using the SMS voting method, then you will have to send text SMS in the below format: LockUppContestant Name and send this text SMS to 56161. Eg: to vote for Shivam Sharma, write: LockUpp Shivam Sharma to 56161 (SMS number)

If you are looking at how to vote using ALTBalaji and MX Player App voting method, then you will have to follow the below steps:

Step 1: Download and Upgrade the ALTBalaji and MX Player App from the Google Play store/ App store

Step 2: Register or Login with your ALTBalaji and MX Player account.

Step 3: Click on Lock Upp and find Elimination Voting banner home screen and click on Save Now button

Step 4: Tap on your favourite contestant for whom you want to vote and click the SAVE button

Step 5: You have successfully submitted your vote

The voting lines will open on February 28th 2022, from 11:30 p.m. (Monday), and it will close on March 4th 2022, at 11:59 p.m. (Friday) for Week 1. Whom will you save, and who will be released from this jail? Keep watching Lock Upp at 10:30 p.m. on ALTBalaji and MX Player to find out more.