Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj & Saisha Shinde Get Evicted; Zeeshan Khan & Vinit Kakar Enter As Latest Contestants

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp has been generating a lot of buzz off lately on social media. The Kangana Ranaut helmed reality TV series has been mired in controversies ever since it premiered on February 27. Now, in a recent turn of events, two more contestants have been evicted from the show.

On Saturday’s episode, Karan Kundrra evicted Chetan Hansraj from the show after he poked fun at the jailor. The latter, who entered the show a week ago, was ousted from the jail after he misbehaved with a doctor whilst hurling abuses at the makers. He also broke house rules as he was seen smoking in the general area, which is prohibited. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut evicted Saisha Shinde on today’s (Sunday) episode after she was seen fighting and misbehaving in the house.

Now, the makers have announced that two wild card entries, Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar will be entering the show. Zeeshan, who rose to fame for his role in Kumkum Bhagya, was seen on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Vinit, on the other hand, is an actor and entrepreneur, who played the villain in Ziddi Dil Maane Na and has also acted in several other television series.

#LockUpp hone wala hai wilder with two more wild cards entry!



Catch #VinitKakar and #ZeeshanKhan in the badass jail tonight at 10:30 pm.



Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/ojOla8HqHO — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) March 27, 2022

Zeeshan opened up about joining Lock Upp and said, “I am really very excited to be a part of 'Lock Upp’ because the concept is really unique, it’s really different, something like this has never been done before where we will be staying as an inmate in the jail and there will be jailers giving us tasks. So I am really excited to see what the tasks are and I have watched few Prison Break movies, gangster movies so, I will be in my gangster mode. I am really excited, I am really going to see the challenges they throw my way, and I will do my best to overcome all of them.”

Vinit also shared his excitement and added, “I am super excited to be a part of this show because I have started my television career with a reality show. This is a much bigger platform than what I have done. It can not get better than Kangana and Ekta R Kapoor’s combination, so I am super excited to get inside the Lock Upp ASAP.”