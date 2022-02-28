Lock Upp: Contestant Nisha Rawal Goes On Hunger Strike For The Sake Of All The Inmates, Here Why

Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp has been making headlines in the past few days for multiple reasons. The digital-only series premiered last night (February 27) on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who is hosting the show, introduced the contestants and one of the participants on the show, actress Nisha Rawal has now gone on a hunger strike inside the jail.

According to the latest reports, Nisha has reportedly announced a hunger strike and she has garnered immense support from the remaining 12 inmates. The actress is reportedly protesting on behalf of everyone. She wants the basic essentials to be given back which were confiscated from them while they were entering the jail. It must be noted that the contestants were given the choice of just selecting three essentials before entering the house on the premiere night.

Meanwhile, some essentials of the contestants were restored by the makers but Nisha, who is fighting for the rights of all the inmates, is insisting upon the fact that she wants everyone's items to be restored back as they are basic and imperative. The actress has continued to stand her ground with regards to the hunger strike whilst the inmates were seen urging her to discontinue her protest. However, the actress has remained adamant and tried to make everyone understand her decision.

The maiden season of Lock Upp features 13 controversial celebrity contestants. Each one of them had to defend themselves in the grand premiere episode when the allegations were hurled at them right on the stage. Nisha too was grilled by the special guest panel for trying to portray innocence but in real life, she isn't. The actress answered fiercely and stated that she would open more about her life inside the Lock Upp.