Lock Upp Contestant Saisha Shinde On Being Mentally Abused By Her BF: Physically, I Was Never Happy At All

Celebrity fashion designer and transwoman Saisha Shinde left everyone stunned with her confession about her personal life in Lock Upp. The diva revealed that she has been in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend. Let us tell you, Saisha was formerly Swapnil before the sex reassignment surgery, was in a relationship with a guy, who mentally tortured her in the past.

While having a conversation with Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde revealed that the abuse was not physical but mental. She further stated that he used to make her feel like she is sh*t. While recalling the horrifying incident from the past, Saisha said, "He used to stand outside my door and just wait thinking that someone will come and I'll cheat on him. And, let's say if I cheat on him, he'll catch me red-handed and he will use it against me. He used to climb on the terrace, go on the pipeline, stand on the pipeline, open the blinders of the bathroom and see slowly if I am mast********, to use that against me."

When Payal Rohatgi asked Saisha Shinde why she couldn't mastu*****? To her question, Saisha said that she never wanted to have s*x with him due to his behaviour. She stated, "Back then, I thought maybe he's saying the right thing but I was never happy in there. Physically, I was never happy at all. I used to always wonder, 'kya mujhe samajh hi nahin aa raha hai' because I was a woman inside who was having s*x with a gay man. Obviously, something was wrong but I told myself that I am gay only."

Looks like Saisha Shinde has faced a lot of things in her personal life. But she is not the only one who opened up about her abusive relationship. A few days ago, another Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey revealed that she was domestically abused by her estranged husband, Sam Bombay. On the other hand, Sam refuted all her claims and called her disloyal. Lock Upp is indeed making headlines with some of the sensational contestants, all thanks to its bold theme.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.