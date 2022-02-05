Lock Upp Contestants List: Pratik Sehajpal, Poonam Pandey & Others Likely To Enter The Kangana Ranaut Show
Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as a host of the ALTBalaji and MX Player upcoming reality show, Lock Upp. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is quite similar to Bigg Boss, in which 16 celebrity contestants will be jailed for about 72 days. The elimination process of the show will be decided by the host as well as the audience. Like Bigg Boss OTT, Lock Upp will be streamed online 24x7 on the streaming platform.
Interestingly, Lock Upp has already started making a solid buzz amongst the masses, and fans are eager to know who will enter Kangana Ranaut's jail as contestants. Amidst all, Bollywood Life has got to know some celebs' names who could enter Kangana's show. Let's have a look-
Kangana Ranaut Slams Journalist For Asking A Question On Deepika Padukone's Row With Influencer
Bollywood BEWARE; Kangana Ranaut Is Here With Her Own Version On Bigg Boss!
Pratik Sehajpal
Pratik Sehajpal, who won millions of hearts with his performance in the Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 house is expected to enter the Kangana Ranaut show. Well, the Bigg Boss 15's first runner-up has good experience of playing such kinds of games. Hence, it would be a delight to see him in Lock Upp.
Poonam Pandey
A source also informed the entertainment portal that Poonam Pandey could enter the show as a contestant. The source believes that the Nasha actress has all the abilities to win the show.
Rohman Shawl
Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl is the next tentative contestant of Lock Upp. The handsome hunk is very much famous on social media for his amazing pictures.
Miesha Iyer And Ieshaan Sehgaal
Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are likely to enter the Kangana Ranaut show. Just like Bigg Boss 15, fans might also see their passionate romance in Lock Upp.
Baseer Ali
Splitsvilla 10 winner and Roadies Rising finalist Baseer Ali is expected to enter Lock Upp as a contestant. He is known for his terrific performance in tasks and outspoken nature.
Om Swami
The portal also informed that spiritual leader and the founder of the Black Lotus App, Om Swami will enter Lock Upp as a contestant.
Let us tell you, the above list is not confirmed by the makers!