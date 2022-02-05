Lock Upp Contestants List: Pratik Sehajpal, Poonam Pandey & Others Likely To Enter The Kangana Ranaut Show

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal, who won millions of hearts with his performance in the Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 house is expected to enter the Kangana Ranaut show. Well, the Bigg Boss 15's first runner-up has good experience of playing such kinds of games. Hence, it would be a delight to see him in Lock Upp.

Poonam Pandey

A source also informed the entertainment portal that Poonam Pandey could enter the show as a contestant. The source believes that the Nasha actress has all the abilities to win the show.

Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl is the next tentative contestant of Lock Upp. The handsome hunk is very much famous on social media for his amazing pictures.

Miesha Iyer And Ieshaan Sehgaal

Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are likely to enter the Kangana Ranaut show. Just like Bigg Boss 15, fans might also see their passionate romance in Lock Upp.

Baseer Ali

Splitsvilla 10 winner and Roadies Rising finalist Baseer Ali is expected to enter Lock Upp as a contestant. He is known for his terrific performance in tasks and outspoken nature.

Om Swami

The portal also informed that spiritual leader and the founder of the Black Lotus App, Om Swami will enter Lock Upp as a contestant.