Lock Upp First Episode Twitter Reactions: Netizens Praise Kangana Ranaut’s Controversial Show; See Tweets

After a long wait and hurdles, Kangana Ranaut's first digital show Lock Upp kickstarted yesterday with a grand premiere episode. The show produced by Ekta Kapoor is streaming 24x7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. In the first episode of Lock Upp, Kangana introduced us to 13 contestants of the show, who will be locked up in her jail for 72 days.

Well, the concept is being loved by all and Kangana Ranaut's badass andaz is something we can't miss. She started an episode by taking a dig at Bollywood biggies and took out the infamous 'nepotism' topic again. Moreover, she also took a dig at her ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. Apart from her hosting, she also had a verbal spat with contestants such as Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla and others.

For the unversed, Lock Upp has contestants - Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla, Munawar Faruqui, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan and Saisha Shinde.

Netizens have been praising Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp on Twitter, and call it better than Bigg Boss. Let's have a look at the tweets-

Mera_Rubiholic "#LockUpp looks so interesting...Casting is awesome..Most controversial contestants..But ye kehna ki ye #BiggBoss ke kisi bhi season se 1000 times better tha...Is shit. #Biggboss13 was and will be the ultimate season ..#SidharthShukla #KanganaKaLockUpp." sapna_heree "I feel This show should have brought to tv,it has an unique concept & Casting is also looking good .It might give tough fight to BB also.let's see what happens next how these contestants play the game & bring masala in the show. #LockUpp #LockUppWithKangana #Biggboss." dewansandy "Lockupp looks really interesting. Great variety of celebrities. Unique concept with roaring Kangana #LockUpp #KanganaKaLockUpp #KanganaRanaut #EktaKapoor #altbalaji." food_lover_me_o "More than contestants I am looking for Kangana as a host. karanjohar and BeingSalmanKhan is pathetic as a host. Both were biased, specially Karan joha.all the best to #KanganaRanaut hopes she takes the class of naughty contestants. #LockUpp 💥 #LockUppWithKangana." kkmystarr "Just watched #LockUpp premiere. I will just be neutral for now. Until someone excites me enough to stan. Hopefully no one who I like becomes a couple with someone in the show like bb15. We still dealing with that disaster when after bb15 ended #LockUppWithKangana."

(Social media posts are unedited)