Lock Upp Grand Premiere Highlights: Kangana Ranaut Introduces The Contestants, Raveena Tandon Graces The Show

The debut season of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp is premiering tonight (February 27) on MX Player and ALT Balaji. The new reality show is set to challenge the contestants to survive in extreme conditions where they will have to win tasks to achieve the bare necessities. A host of big names from the entertainment world including Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Karanvir Bohra and are set to enter as the contestants.

Here Are The Highlights Of Lock Upp's Premiere:

# Comedian Munawar Faruqui is the first contestant to enter the stage. Host Kangana Ranaut allows him to take just three personal items into the 'lock upp.' A panel of journalists grill the comedian and then he is taken to jail in a van. Guest Raveena Tandon makes a special appearance on the show. Kangana then gives viewers the first look at the jail that’s been specially made for the series. Kangana requests Raveena to be a strict jailer for one day.

# Munawar reaches the jail and is asked to change into the prisoner’s outfit. He then starts exploring the jail. Meanwhile, Kangana welcomes the next contestant Swami Chakrapani Maharaj on stage. It must be noted that all contestants have some 'aarop’ levelled against them in the outside world and Kangana is seen quizzing them about it. He is soon joined by the next contestant, designer Saisha Shinde on stage.

# Saisha opens up about the difficulties faced by the trans community in India whilst being questioned by the panel of journalists. Saisha and Chakrapani enter the jail together and meet Munawar.

# Soon, the next contestant, Poonam Pandey gives a smashing performance on stage and then faces the tough questions posed by the host and special guest panel. For the uninitiated, all contestant are allowed to take in only three personal items into the jail.