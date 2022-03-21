Lock Upp: Host Kangana Ranaut Bashes Payal Rohatgi; Calls Her ‘Irritating’ And ‘Annoying’

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp show has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. As per the latest development, wrestler-politician Babita Phogat got eliminated from the show last week. During an interaction with the kaidis (contestants), Kangana was seen in a foul mood. Notably, she lashed out at Payal Rohatgi for her insolent behaviour.

Kangana called Payal irritating and annoying. The Lock Upp host said, "You are annoying, irritating, and unpleasant. Forget entertainment, it's uncomfortable to watch you in this show. I've lost my patience with you." Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut also slammed Karanvir Bohra for playing his own game without following the show's format.

For the unversed, when Kangana Ranaut asked Karanvir and Munawar Faruqui to reveal their secret, she pointed out that KV had already revealed all his secrets while having a conversation with the co-contestants. She warned him by saying, "Take my warnings seriously, don't make it your show."

Televisions Badass Villain Chetan Hansraj Enters Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel Lock Upp As The 15th Contestant

On the other hand, Kangana praised Poonam Pandey and Saisha Shinde for their game. To Saisha, she said, "Saisha you are the most loved Kaidi here." Moreover, the actress advised Poonam not to be overshadowed by others and player her individual game.

Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Praises Nisha Rawal; Says 'This Is Real Nisha'

After all this drama, looks like Kangana Ranaut will never get along well with Payal Rohatgi. For the unversed, the Plan actress also had a verbal spat with the Queen actress at the grand premiere of the show. So far, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla and Babita Phogat have been nominated from Lock Upp. Stay tuned for more updates!