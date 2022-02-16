Lock Upp Host Kangana Ranaut: I Would Like To Lock Up 'Best Friend' Karan Johar In My Jail!

After unveiling the power-packed trailer of the most fearless reality show, Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel is all set to hit the screens from February 27th. Ahead of the show release, the host of the show, actress Kangana Ranaut along with Content czarina Ekta Kapoor paid a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi. While interacting with the media there, Kangana made a rather interesting and hilarious statement of locking up her "best friend" Karan Johar in her jail.

Kangana was asked the question of who she'd like to lock up first in her jail. To which, she answered, "I would like to lock up my best friend Karan Johar ji, in my jail and host him there. Along with him, I'd even like to put Ekta Kapoor."

Lock Upp promises to be an engaging captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything & everything to survive in the show's jail is the perfect amalgamation of entertainment.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will have the power to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play 'Khabri' to some. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.

