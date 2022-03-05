Lock Upp: Jailor Karan Kundrra Praises Munawar Faruqui As He Is Trending Outside; Latter Gets Emotional

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp has been making headlines, all thanks to its entertaining contestants. In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra entered the jail as the new jailor. He received a warm welcome from all the prisoners. After entering the jail, he gave an earful to some contestants for their protest.

During a conversation with Karan Kundrra, comedian Munawar Faruqui shared his views with Karan Kundrra and stated that the rest of the contestants felt that they were served food late by the makers, however, he has personally never experienced it. After his revelations, other contestants get angry and questioned him over his honesty and criticised him for his participation in the protest. Apart from food, Munawar agreed with the rest of the things.

Let us tell you, Karan Kundrra got impressed with Munawar Faruqui's honesty and praised him for the same. The Bigg Boss 15 finalist also informed Munawar that people are liking his game and he is trending outside. Kundrra said, "Munawar there is a reason you are trending outside and bahut acchi tarike se kar rahe ho."

Munawar Faruqui got emotional after receiving praises from Karan Kundrra. He started talking to the camera and stated that he shouldn't take this appreciation seriously as it can spoil his game. Munawar said, "I don't want to get emotional in front of anyone. I couldn't control my tears when I saw Anjali crying. I didn't cry because she was crying, I cried because I told her something to console her. I told her don't cry, your mother can at least come on the show, my mother can't even come. Aaj bolke gaye Karan bhai game khelna hai, people are liking me. I was dying to get this validation and wanted people to love me. Bahut message kiya logon ko, bahut galat dikhaya logon ne mujhe. I can act in front of the inmates, but not in front of you guys because you know me well. My sister had asked me not to cry otherwise it will make them weak. She asked me to show a thumbs up on camera if I am doing fine and I felt it was such an absurd idea."

Talking about Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian had been in the news for allegedly passing jokes about Hindu deities and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his comic act. He was arrested by Indore Police under Section 295 A, 298, 269, 188 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Apart from being a stand-up comedian, Munawar is also a writer and rapper.