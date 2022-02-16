Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut & Ekta Kapoor Reach Gurudwara Bangla Sahib Ahead Of The ALTBalaji Show

Content
Czarina
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Queen
Kangana
Ranaut
are
much
in
talks
for
their
upcoming
fearless
reality
show
Lock
Upp.
It
is
going
to
be
one
of
its
kind
reality
show
the
audience
will
encounter
after
a
long
time.
The
producer
Ekta
Kapoor
and
host
Kangana
Ranaut
reaches
Gurudwara
Bangla
Sahib
to
take
the
blessings
along
with
the
team.
The
entrepreneur
lady
Ekta
Kapoor
has
always
introduced
something
new
and
unique
content
to
the
Indian
television
Industry.
And
now,
she
is
ready
with
a
bang
on
the
reality
show
of
this
age,
Lock
Upp.
The
show
will
be
hosted
by
the
Queen
of
Bollywood
Kangana
Ranaut.
The
team
is
leaving
no
chance
to
put
forward
their
best
with
the
show.
To
ensure
a
successful
release
of
the
show,
the
team
visited
the
Gurudwara
Bangla
Sahib
in
Delhi
to
take
the
blessings.
Post
that
the
team
will
be
launching
the
trailer
of
the
show.
The
show
is
all
set
to
premiere
on
27th
February
2022.
ALTBalaji
and
MX
Player
will
live
stream
this
show
24x7
on
their
respective
platforms
and
will
have
the
audiences
interact
directly
with
the
contestants.
