Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show Gets It’s Third Contestant

As the streaming date for India's biggest and most fearless reality show, Lock Upp comes close, Kangana Ranaut is seen putting celebrities all around the city in her Lock Upp! Kangana had said before that she has a keen eye for the kind of people she would want to see locked up in her show, and this time she's got a rather interesting target as contestant number 3! Kangana recently dropped a video clip hinting who the contestant is and why she is being locked up!

A super sizzling and equally controversial girl, is seen turning heads as she waltzes in a restaurant, texting her beau about how fun last night was. Well, little did this beauty know how things would turn out! Just as she sits to order a 'steaming hot cappuccino', Kangana's plans kick in and we see the authorities apprehend this beautiful young lady for being 'steaming hot'.



Shocked, the sizzling young stunner replies, "It's not a crime to be hot!", but the authorities are in no mood to listen. So instead, they pick up this mysterious, jaw-droppingly gorgeous lady and put her behind bars! Can you guess who this third, controversial and beautiful contestant is?

Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel will be streamed live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. The celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who, as a first, can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show.

Lock Upp streams live on ALTBalaji and MX Player live from February 27.