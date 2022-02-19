Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show Gets It’s Third Contestant
As the streaming date for India's biggest and most fearless reality show, Lock Upp comes close, Kangana Ranaut is seen putting celebrities all around the city in her Lock Upp! Kangana had said before that she has a keen eye for the kind of people she would want to see locked up in her show, and this time she's got a rather interesting target as contestant number 3! Kangana recently dropped a video clip hinting who the contestant is and why she is being locked up!
A
super
sizzling
and
equally
controversial
girl,
is
seen
turning
heads
as
she
waltzes
in
a
restaurant,
texting
her
beau
about
how
fun
last
night
was.
Well,
little
did
this
beauty
know
how
things
would
turn
out!
Just
as
she
sits
to
order
a
'steaming
hot
cappuccino',
Kangana's
plans
kick
in
and
we
see
the
authorities
apprehend
this
beautiful
young
lady
for
being
'steaming
hot'.
Shocked, the sizzling young stunner replies, "It's not a crime to be hot!", but the authorities are in no mood to listen. So instead, they pick up this mysterious, jaw-droppingly gorgeous lady and put her behind bars! Can you guess who this third, controversial and beautiful contestant is?
Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel will be streamed live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. The celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who, as a first, can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show.
Lock Upp streams live on ALTBalaji and MX Player live from February 27.