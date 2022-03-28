Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Mandana Karimi As She Tries To Accuse Ali Merchant Of Masturbating In Bathroom

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp is getting bolder with each passing day. After the entry of wild card contestants such as Mandana Karimi, Ali Merchant and others, the show has started making headlines. In the recent episode, host Kangana Ranaut slammed Mandana Karimi when she tried to accuse Ali Merchant of masturbating in the bathroom area.

In conversation with Kangana Ranaut, Mandana said that she and Saisha Shinde (now evicted) witnessed something disgusting, which she considers bigger than dirt. Ali Merchant asked Mandana Karimi to elaborate about the same, as she tried to level allegations against him.

When insisted by Kangana Ranaut, Mandana Karimi revealed, "So, the other day, I went to the washroom first. After me, Saisha had to go to the washroom. She was really upset the whole day. After me, when she went to the washroom, there was only one person who used the bathroom. It was Ali. And someone masturbated. And it was... there."

Ali Merchant responded to Mandana Karimi's allegations by saying, "Can somebody please check the timing? This is the most disgusting thing ever seen yaar." Kangana addressed this issue and slammed Mandana for making a big issue out of it.

Kangana said, "Look, when you all share a house together, there is only one toilet. I am no insaaf ka taraazu. For me, if you encounter anybody fluid, be it saliva, spit, nasal, or sexual genitals, aap uss insaan ko request karo to clean it. Even if it is sh*t stain. You are saying he has traumatized you. Your mental stability is shaken. This is your judgement. Isme kitni sachhai hai, we have to give the benefit of doubt to Ali. There are so many contestants using the bathroom and you are only targeting him, I can also say this is a kind of harassment. Also, whatever is said and done, masturbation is something people openly discuss. Contestants are living here for so many days, I thought Ali might have seriously done something. You are doing so much of ho-halla around it. It doesn't work like that Mandana. We are all adults, we all know what body fluids are." (sic)

She further told Mandana that they have all used public toilets and have seen some disgusting things in the washrooms. After seeing them, people think of the person using the bathroom before us. She also asked all the contestants to clean the bathroom properly after using it.

Looks like Kangana Ranaut wants to be fair with everyone and wants to maintain balance.