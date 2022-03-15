Lock Upp Contestant Karanvir Bohra Reveals He Is In Debt, Says 'Mere Jagah Koi Aur Hota Toh Suicide Kar Leta’

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp is getting more interesting with each passing day. The contestants of the Kangana Ranaut hosted show have been getting emotional and making shocking revelations about their personal life in the jail. In a recent episode, Karanvir Bohra opened up about not doing well in his career for the past couple of years.

The actor revealed that he is debt-ridden since 2015 and has also some cases filed against him. During a conversation with Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde and Geeta Phogat, he shared, "I am down in the worst debt of my life. Matlab main dhus chuka hoon, waisa waala sir bhi bahar nahi mera. I at least have 3-4 cases on me for not paying money back."

Karanvir went on to add, "From 2015 to now, whatever work I take up is only to return the money or pay back my debts. Agar mein jagah koi aur hota toh he would have committed suicide. If it would have not been for Teejay, mom, dad and my kids, I don't know what I would have done. For me, this show is a lifeline.”

It must be noted that Karanvir made his television debut with Just Mohabbat and later went on to star in a number of TV shows such as Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagin to name a few. He has also been a part of reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye in the past. The actor is married to model-VJ Teejay Sidhu and they have three daughters Raya Bella Bohra, Vienna Bohra and Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra.

