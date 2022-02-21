Lock Upp: Nisha Doesn't Care About Naysayers; Reveals How She'd React If Her Ex-Husband Was Jailed In Show

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp has been creating a huge buzz these days. The show will have 16 controversial contestants getting locked up in jail for 72 days. Recently, the makers of Lock Upp revealed the first confirmed contestant of the show- Nisha Rawal.

In a recent interview with Indianexpress.com, Nisha spoke about participating in the show and said that she doesn't care about naysayers who feel she is using the controversy for fame, and getting on a show. She also revealed how she would react if her ex-husband was jailed along with her in the show.

Nisha shared that people just keep talking about that one episode in her life with her ex-husband. The actress doesn't want to give him any fame, so without naming him, she said, "I know it's a bold show and people want controversy but I am much more than just that. During the first conversation I had with the makers, I was blown away with what they have planned for the show, and what they are looking forward to from me. I have always been sceptical about reality shows but I knew this was the chance when they could know me better, as they'll follow me 24X7."

When asked if she was worried if the incident, where she alleged that she was beaten up by her actor-husband, would become a topic of discussion in the show or how would she react if her co-housemates use the incident to trigger, she said, that there is no reason to brush it away. She said that it happened to her and as a woman, she takes a stand, but it's done. She added that if she has to speak about it, she would like to do it to inspire other woman. She further said that, that one incident doesn't define her and she doesn't think anyone would talk about it for the whole season.

Nisha said that she only take those seriously, who matter to her and doesn't know why others have to say anything on this. She added that they are just spectators or frustrated in their lives, or maybe gone through something like this but never got the courage to take a stand.

Nisha states that the hardest thing is to leave her son Kavish behind as she shoots for the show. She said that thankfully her mother is taking care of him and she has also set his routine and has been preparing him for a couple of weeks for the same. She added that she has spoke to his doctors and teachers and is hoping that everything goes well. Although he will get to see her and would try to keep sending messages for him, she feels that all of them have to make sacrifices and gives credit to her little one for having shown the strength and courage.

Although she said that Kavish understands her profession, she said, "With what has happened with him where people left and never looked back, he has developed that fear. So there are times when he says I should just stay with him. I have told him that what may come, mumma will never leave and always come back to him."

When asked how she would react if her ex-husband will be brought inside the jail to live with her, she concluded by saying, "I think that would be a good thing. I have been trying to bring him to the table to talk but he just doesn't. I think what would be better than the whole world witnessing and finding out the reality. I think I would like nothing more than that."