Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Gets Emotional As She Opens Up About Her Ex-Husband Karan Mehra’s Extra-Marital Affair

Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal has been through a very tough phase of her life last year. For the unversed, the actress had filed a domestic violence case against her actor-husband Karan Mehra. Nisha also claimed that Karan has had an extra-marital affair for the past seven to eight months despite having a child with her.

In conversation with Payal Rohatgi inside the Lock Upp, Nisha Rawal revealed that Karan Mehra admitted to her about his extra-marital affair. He told her that he is in love with someone else along with her as well. Nisha got emotional while speaking about the same.

When she started crying, Payal Rohatgi consoled her and said that she is strong enough to fight this battle. Nisha Rawal also revealed that Karan Mehra refused to take responsibility of their child, Kavish. The actress also stated that she used to hide her marital problems from her mother, who used to stay with her in Mumbai.

Lock Upp: Contestant Nisha Rawal Goes On Hunger Strike For The Sake Of All The Inmates, Here's Why

She said, "After opening up to me about the affair, he would go, meet her and return to Mumbai. My mother who was living with me, I hide this even from her. I had to show my child everything was normal." Nisha Rawal also felt disappointed with people's comments over her head injury when she had held a press conference to address her marital issue. Earlier, she had also slammed people for making fun of her mental health.

Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Is The First Contestant Of Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show; Watch Promo

Let us tell you, Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra tied the knot in 2012. After spending 9 years together, they parted ways in 2021 due to major issues. Nisha currently has custody of their son Kavish.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.