Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal is evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s Show
Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show Lock Upp streaming on ALTBalaji & MX Player has been receiving a great response from the audience. The show has kept audiences on the hook and has always surprised them with unexpected twists. This time, Nisha Rawal gets eliminated from the show.
Lock
Upp
is
one
of
the
most
highly
viewed
shows
on
OTT
since
its
launch.
The
show
has
an
interesting
mix
of
contestants.
Kangana
was
seen
in
a
challenging
situation
when
choosing
between
Payal
Rohatgi
and
Nisha
Rawal.
But
the
decision
came
in
favour
of
Payal,
and
Nisha
got
eliminated.
As
per
Kangana,
Payal
does
come
with
a
questionable
reputation
but
has
a
good
engagement
in
the
show,
whereas
Nisha
lags
behind.
Nisha
was
the
first
contestant
to
enter
the
show
and
announced
that
she
is
bipolar.
She
had
differences
with
a
few
contestants
in
the
show,
like
Munawar
Faruqui
and
Karanvir
Bohra.
So, will Nisha make a re-entry in the game or is she permanently out of the game.
