Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal is evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s Show

Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show Lock Upp streaming on ALTBalaji & MX Player has been receiving a great response from the audience. The show has kept audiences on the hook and has always surprised them with unexpected twists. This time, Nisha Rawal gets eliminated from the show.

Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show has an interesting mix of contestants. Kangana was seen in a challenging situation when choosing between Payal Rohatgi and Nisha Rawal. But the decision came in favour of Payal, and Nisha got eliminated.



As per Kangana, Payal does come with a questionable reputation but has a good engagement in the show, whereas Nisha lags behind. Nisha was the first contestant to enter the show and announced that she is bipolar. She had differences with a few contestants in the show, like Munawar Faruqui and Karanvir Bohra.



So, will Nisha make a re-entry in the game or is she permanently out of the game.

