Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Is The First Contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show; Watch Promo

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming captive reality show Lock Upp has been creating ripples on the back of its daunting and tough format. Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor is all set to bring this fearless reality show for Indian audience that will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player for free, starting February 27. Amidst heightened anticipation, the makers have now announced the first celebrity contestant of Lock Upp.

While the name of the contestants has been a suspense for a long time, assumptions were making the rounds as to who will dare to be a part of this game. But now, the wait is over and it's been confirmed that TV actress and model, Nisha Rawal will be the first contestant of Lock Upp.

Nisha Rawal is an Indian television actress and model who gained popularity for her stint in the TV serial Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. Nisha is very excited to be on such an adventurous and thrilling show. Eagerly looking forward to participation, she shares, "I am very excited to make this new and challenging journey. Never seen or heard before, this show will set a new benchmark in the Indian OTT industry. I am excited to be a part of this visual treat for the audience. Also, a big applause to Endemol, ALTBalaji, and MX Player for launching a unique reality show."

The show will be hosted by the Queen of Bollywood - Kangana Ranaut. It will have 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted.

Lock Upp: Vikas Gupta & Priyank Sharma To Be Locked Up?

Lock Upp: Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari & Mallika Sherawat Approached? Concept & Premiere Date Revealed

The show is all set to premiere on February 27, 2022. ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will also allow the audiences interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.