Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Opens Up About Her Eviction, Says She Always Saw Host Kangana Ranaut As A Guiding Force

Nisha Rawal grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her participation in Lock Upp. The actress had a good run on the reality series and was appreciated by the audience for her strong views and fierce attitude. However, she recently got eliminated from the Kangana Ranaut hosted show. After her eviction, Nisha spoke to the media about her journey on Lock Upp.



The actress said, "The experience of doing Lock Upp has been great. I think if we all get to experience such a Lock Upp in our life, it would be a different experience. It was very tough I would say in terms of challenges. The facilities we were provided inside the jail were very difficult and different. While going through these different challenges I got to test myself.”

She went on to add that she doesn’t think many people get these opportunities in their lifetime. The actress said that it was fun and she got to deal with different personalities on the show and that it was a huge learning lesson. When she was quizzed about host Kangana Ranaut, Nisha said that there can't be a better host than the Queen actress for Lock Upp.

"Kangana has been so amazing. I used to look forward to meeting and speaking to her every weekend during the Judgement day episodes. I would look forward to what she would tell me. Week after week she has only been positive about everything that I’ve done in the Lock Upp. I always saw her as a guiding force.”