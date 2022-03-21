Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Reveals She Kissed Another Man When She Was Married To Karan Mehra; Find Out Why

Nisha Rawal, who is currently seen in the Kangana Ranaut show Lock Upp as a contestant, left everyone in shock after revealing a deep dark secret of her life. During the secret confession session, Kangana asked Nisha to reveal her secret after the latter hit the buzzer first.

Nisha revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2014, and in 2015, she had got attracted to another man and looked to him for support. Nisha said that she had got married to Karan Mehra in 2012, and in 2014, she miscarried a five-months-old baby. She also revealed that she was in a physically and mentally abusive relationship.

The actress said, "There was no one to share because being a public figure, me and my ex-husband it's not easy to come out in the open. You think of your family and being judged by society. There was a lack of support. I was going through a lot of traumas."

Nisha Rawal further stated that in 2015, a big physical abuse had happened with her at her cousin's sangeet ceremony. She was completely heartbroken then. At that time, she found solace in her old friend. While revealing about him, she said that they connected after a long time. She shared with him a lot of things apart from the abusive past. The actress also revealed that Karan Mehra was aware of all her meetings with her friend. She confessed that she got close to him.

Nisha also kissed her old friend when she was married to Karan Mehra in 2015. The actress said, "I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of a lot of support and it was natural to get attracted. I got a lot of emotional support from him. There was a moment when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that day itself. I also told him 'We are not in a good state of our relationship.' We had already spoken about parting ways and after that incident, I said that 'I am sure I don't want to be in the relationship and we should walk our ways'. It was difficult for me to come and say it but it was not taken positively then. But it was a big secret that I was attracted to another man while I was still married in 2015." Isn't it shocking?

Well, Nisha Rawal has filed a domestic violence case against her ex-husband Karan Mehra in 2021. The couple has a son Kavish.

