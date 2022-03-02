Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Reveals Dark Secrets Of Her Marital Life With Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey is currently seen as a contestant in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. The bold and beautiful actress left everyone surprised with her participation, and fans are eager to see her performance on the show. Let us tell you, Poonam got married to Sam Bombay in 2020 after dating him for many years. Sadly, after a few months, Poonam filed a complaint against her husband for molesting, abusing and assaulting her.

And now, in Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey revealed some dark secrets of her marital life with her estranged husband Sam Bombay. In conversation with Karanvir Bohra, the Nasha actress revealed that he (Sam) would beat her up often. She claimed that Sam was too controlling and would not allow her to stay alone in any room or use her phone.

Notably, Poonam also revealed that one day Sam Bombay beat her so much that it caused brain hemorrhage. The actress also stated that he used to drink from morning till night every day and would force her to stay with him in the room. Apart from that, Sam also used to beat her for loving her dog more than him.

The actress said, "If I love my dog and sleep with them, he would say I love my dogs more than him. What kind of statement is that? Why should I get fuc** beaten up for loving my dogs. Is that a reason to get a brain haemorrhage? Because I have one."

When Karanvir asked her about tolerating domestic violence and how long did it take her to get out of it, Poonam said, "He didn't just beat once, my brain injury (she points on the left side of her head) did not heal because he kept beating me on the same spot again and again. I would apply makeup, gloss and laugh in front of everyone, to hide it. I would act very cool in front of everyone."

Payal Rohatgi also joined the conversation and asked Poonam if Sam was insecure. Poonam replied to her by stating that she doesn't want to talk about anyone else right now. She said that the staff would get scared when he used to beat her. Poonam refused to speak more about the same. Looks like Poonam Pandey has had a very disturbing marital life.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.