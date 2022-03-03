Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Recalls When Psychiatrists Stopped Her From Undergoing Sex Reassignment Surgery

Saisha Shinde, who is currently seen as a contestant on Lock Upp, has opened up about the time when she decided to get her sex reassignment surgery done. Shinde recalled how the first three psychiatrists she met, advised against undergoing the surgery and called it "wrong."

In a recent episode, she revealed to her Lock Upp teammates, "I was very 'hatta khatta types.' So the first three psychiatrists told me, 'Yeh tum kya kar rahe ho, this is wrong. You are so dashing, handsome, you don't need to go through this. It is just a phase, yeh toh nikal jayega. Conversion therapy bhi ban karva rahe hain.” However, Saisha also added that her family was quite supportive of her decision.

She shared, "Dad was happy and very supportive. Mom took a day to think about it but accepted it eventually. A day later, they called me up and suggested names for me. I am very lucky, they accepted my decision respectfully. I was invited at a cousin's wedding and my family hadn't seen me. At the wedding, the whole 'shaadi ka hall' turned and started seeing. They all welcomed me very warmly. My uncle called his daughter and made her click pictures with me. I am truly blessed."

It must be noted that Saisha Shinde revealed that she was Swapnil Shinde earlier and came out as a trans woman in January 2021, at the grand premiere of Lock Upp. Shinde even opened up about the difficulties faced by trans women in our society. She further added that finding a home for herself and getting her Aadhaar card made have all been tough.



Saisha is a fashion designer who has dressed many B-town celebs such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, and Shraddha Kapoor among others. She was also in the news for designing the finale gown of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.