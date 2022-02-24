Lock Upp: Sara Khan And Babita Phogat In Talks To Participate In The Kangana Ranaut Show?

Lock Upp, hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, is currently the most keenly awaited new reality series to hit the Indian screens. The highly awaited show will stream on MX Player and ALTBalaji from 27 February.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to build up excitement among the viewers by sharing some interesting details from the show. They have already revealed that Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui will be participating in the reality series.

Meanwhile, according to a TOI report, Sara Khan of Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai fame has also been finalised to participate in Lock Upp. The report further shares that Indian female wrestler Babita Kumari Phogat can also be expected to be featured in the show. Besides the aforementioned names, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, who was previously seen on Bigg Boss 13, is speculated to be one of the contestants.

All the contestants who are going to be locked up are currently in isolation before they commence their journeys on the reality show. Sara Khan is said to be in isolation as well. The actress had previously participated in the fourth season of Bigg Boss in 2010 after becoming a household name with her debut show Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai.

Bold, Stunning And Provocative: Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Million Bucks In Latest Lock Upp Poster

Poonam Pandey Reveals Why She's Doing Lock Upp; Says Her Claim Of Stripping Naked In 2011 Was For Publicity

The actress courted a lot of headlines as her wedding with Ali Merchant took place inside the infamous glasshouse and was telecasted on national television. She was later also associated with Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, Hans Baliye among other reality shows.

Meanwhile, Babita Phogat too is not new to the world of reality shows as had earlier participated in the ninth season of Nach Baliye with her husband and fellow wrestler, Vivek Suhag.