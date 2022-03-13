Lock Upp: Sara Khan's Ex-Husband Ali Merchant Becomes The First Wild Card Entry Of The Kangana Ranaut Show

Ekta Kapoor’s reality series Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel is all set to witness a number of big twists and turns in the coming days. The show will see contestant Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Merchant entering as the 14th contestant. The actor is all set to be the first wild card entry of Lock Upp.



For the uninitiated, Ali's wedding with Sara had attracted a lot of attention as the couple had tied the knot previously on a reality show (Bigg Boss Season 4). However, the marriage was short-lived and Ali has even spoken a lot about how he struggled to get work after their divorce.

Now the makers of Lock Upp have decided to bring the ex-couple in front of each other. It will definitely be interesting for the viewers to watch how they deal with each other in jail. Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, before making his entry on the show, Ali opened up about his ex-wife's presence on the show and said, "I feel this is the format of this show where she has to be there. I am sure she is also there to reinvent herself. I hope she believes in that and I hope she sees that in a positive way which is better for her and her future. And if she doesn't, then it's her loss."

The actor then went on to state that he considers Munawar a tough competitor. "So far, my favourite contestant is Munawar because he is so real and raw, a bit mischievous, his thinking is clear, so far everything is looking very amazing. I think Munawar is doing very well," he added.