Lock Upp: Sara Khan’s Sister Ayra Reveals Shocking Truth; Says ‘Sara Was Never Married To Ali’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bidaai actress Sara Khan, who's currently seen in Kangana Ranaut show Lock Upp, has been surrounded by controversies throughout her career. From her 'marriage' to Ali Merchant in the Bigg Boss house to now sharing the screen with Merchant in yet another reality show, Lock Upp, the actress' life has always been a hot topic on social media. Recently, Sara Khan revealed in the show that she was never married to Ali Merchant. Well, her statement left everyone in shock.

Hence, Filmibeat contacted Sara Khan's sister Ayra Khan and asked her about the same. Notably, she cleared the air about the infamous marriage of Sara and Ali. Ayra, who's one of the three sisters of Sara came forward to state facts after she recently revealed in an episode that her marriage to Ali was never legal. Curious about this statement, we asked Ayra to reconfirm Sara's words, and she said, "Yes, that's true. Sara was never married to Ali. They were only engaged. If anyone says otherwise, I'd like them to show the proof- there are no marriage or divorce papers- because the marriage never even happened."

Krish Pathak On His Body Transformation For Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: I Seemed Like A Potato (EXCLUSIVE)

She further added, "It's upsetting for us to see that she has been incorrectly and unjustly labelled as a divorcee when she wasn't even married in the first place. Nevertheless, Sara is in a happy place now, and no one can break her- she has gone through so much, and now she's stronger than she has ever been."

Sangram Singh Slams Lock Upp Host Kangana Ranaut For Targeting His Fiancée Payal Rohatgi; Read Statement

After entering Lock Upp, Sara has received heaps of appreciation for her courage to do the show despite being bogged down by controversies through the years. She had earlier said that she is doing this show for her fans. Looks like Sara Khan is all set to rule the show with her opinions.