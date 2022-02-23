Lock Upp Show Confirmed Contestants List With Photos: Kangana Ranaut Show To Have THESE Participants
The much-awaited ALTBalaji and MX Player show Lock Upp is all set to start streaming on February 27, 2022. The Ekta Kapoor show will mark Kangana Ranaut's debut in the webspace. For the unversed, Lock Upp is very much similar to Bigg Boss where celebrity contestants will be locked-in for many days. Ever since the show was announced, several celebrities' names have been doing the rounds on the internet.
The makers also confirmed two contestants of the show, and will soon be revealing more details. Hence, ahead of the launch of Lock Upp, let us have a look at the confirmed contestants of the Kangana Ranaut show with photos.
Nisha Rawal
Nisha Rawal is the first confirmed contestant of Lock Upp. She was in the news last year for her infamous domestic violence case with her estranged husband Karan Mehra. The actress is now looking forward to starting a new inning with the Kangana Ranaut show.
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui is the second confirmed contestant of the show. He is a famous stand-up comedian and rapper. He was arrested by Indore Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Fans are waiting to see his actions in Kangana's Lock Upp.
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey is the third confirmed contestant of Lock Upp. She is famous amongst the masses for her bold avatar on social media. The diva has acted in films such as Nasha, Aa Gaya Hero and so on. Looks like the actress is all set to raise the temperate of Kangana Ranaut's jail with her appearance.
About Lock Upp
In Lock Upp, 16 celebrity contestants will be arrested for 72 days. The makers have revealed that this show will be bold and controversial. The contestants will have to go through various hurdles created by jailer Kangana Ranaut.
The remaining contestants' names will be announced soon. Stay tuned for more updates!