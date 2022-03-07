Lock Upp: Swami Chakrapani Maharaj Is The First Contestant To Get Eliminated From Kangana Ranaut's Show

Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut has been hitting the headlines since its inception. As the viewers are aware, 13 controversial celebrities entered the show as contestants, who have been trying their best to survive in the house right from day 1. It was the first weekend of the show, which means it's the time for elimination. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma and Anjali Arora were in the bottom three and each of them were called to 'Benaqaab room', where they were given a secret word. While Siddharth broke down after getting the word 'Sports enhancement', Anjali got 'Russia' and Swami ji got 'Radhe'.

Kangana gave them a chance to save themselves by revealing their secret, but only one can do so! After a countdown, since Anjali pressed the buzzer first, she revealed her secret. She said that she had been to Russia and had no money or sim card to connect with anyone, so she asked money from someone and in return, she went to a party with that person.

With only Siddharth and Swami ji left, the latter chose to quit as he felt that the show has nothing to do with his career, but it might help Siddharth. Kangana was not happy with Swami ji's attitude and told him that she felt he was one of the strongest contenders. A visibly miffed Kangana said that the day he wrote his name in charge sheet instead of someone else, she stopped rooting for him.

She said, "You wanted to go out of the jail. You called yourself undeserving. I don't know what you wanted to prove by this sacrificing attitude. This is not how the world works. You have set a wrong example in my jail and Siddarth has also come under your influence. I fear next week he might get out."

On the other hand, Swami ji said that he likes to stay on his own terms and has no complains or no regrets. He added that he has nothing to show off or he need not impress anyone.

Kangana then told him, "You went into a shock in the house and couldn't deal with the difficult situation. Aap haar gaye. Your spirituality didn't work. Aap ne yeh chhote se atyachaar ke samne ghutne tek diye. Aap bahar jaake sehne ki kshamta bhadhaye (You gave in front of little bit of torture. Go out and learn to increase your tolerance)."

She then asked Siddharth to analyse his game and play as he got a chance to prove himself now just because of Swami ji, who gave up.

Godman Swami Chakrapani claimed that he is the president of Hindu Mahasabha, a long-standing Hindu nationalist organisation in India. He has been seen being vocal about his ideologies in the show which has not been appreciated by the others. He faced issues with another contestant and, in fact, he had some rough moments with renowned fashion designer, Saisha Shinde. He was also not able to help his teammates while performing tasks. With this Swami Chakrapani becomes the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

Hence, based on his decision and audiences vote Kangana Ranaut decided to eliminate him in the first week.