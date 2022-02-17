Lock Upp: Vikas Gupta & Priyank Sharma To Be Locked Up? Is Poonam Pandey First Confirmed Contestant?

The grand launch of India's biggest and most fearless reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel was held in Mumbai recently. Ekta Kapoor's reality show, which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut, has been creating a huge buzz these days. The show will have 16 celebrity contestants locked up in jail. The makers released trailer, which gave glimpse of the show. It promises to be an engaging captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat.

Several names have been doing the rounds regarding participation and the latest names to join the list are Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma.

As perreport, Vikas Gupta has been approached for the show and has apparently given his nod. As we are all aware that Vikas, who had participated in Bigg Boss 11, was tagged as mastermind. His friendship with Ekta Kapoor is known to all.

On the other hand, a source revealed to the entertainment portal that Priyank Sharma, has also been approached for the show, and apparently, he too has given his nod.

Given their past differences and the format of the show, if they will be locked up together, we wonder what will be the result!

Meanwhile, the makers released the promo of the first contestant recently, which kept the fans guessing! A celebrity is seen doing make-up as she curses men who beats their wives and girlfriends, while police come to arrest her. Although they didn't reveal the fans, many felt it is Poonam Pandey (She had also accused her husband of physically assaulting her)! We wonder if she is the first confirmed contestant of Kangana's show!