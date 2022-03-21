Lock Upp: Wild Card Entrant Ali Merchant Marked Safe

Ali Merchant, who entered as the wildcard contestant in Lock Upp six days ago, ruffled several feathers on the show- be it Sara Khan or Shivam Sharma. While Ali mentioned before entering Lock Upp that the show is his 'redemption' and he is not afraid to accept and acknowledge his mistakes, many thought otherwise and considered it as an attempt to rekindle the relationship with Sara.

In the latest episode of the show, jailor Karan Kundrra can be seen giving Karanvir some deals. In order to meet his wife and kids, Karanvir Bohra was asked to evict one contestant from the show who was safe. Initially, he took Payal Rohatgi's name but since her name was on the charge sheet, he chose to eliminate Ali Merchant.

Upon asking why he chose Ali, Karanvir said that the remaining two people - Siddharth and Shivam are his friends. Karan Kundrra later lashed out at Karanvir and accused him of pre-empting things and making safe choices. He also told Karanvir that had he been in his place - he wouldn't have made a safe choice. He thought that nominating Ali is a safe choice because he is new to Lock Upp.

Televisions Badass Villain Chetan Hansraj Enters Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel Lock Upp As The 15th Contestant

Lock Upp: Wrestler Babita Phogat Is 4th Contestant To Be Eliminated From Kangana Ranaut's Show

Karanvir then realized and nominated Siddharth Sharma, pissing him off immensely for a few minutes. Meanwhile, Ali Merchant's fans heaved a sigh of relief. For the unversed, Ali entered as the 14th inmate on the reality show which features a bunch of personalities who have to survive on minimum utilities in a setup that's built like a jail.