Lock Upp: Wrestler Babita Phogat Is 4th Contestant To Be Eliminated From Kangana Ranaut’s Show

Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel has gained much attention since its release in February 2022. The show recently crossed the mark of 100M views. The audience can't seem to get enough of the show with its twists and turns, and this week the show witnessed one more elimination. Babita Phogat is the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the show.

Lock Upp, being a captive reality show, is continuously bringing new challenges to its contestants. The show is running high on the survival strategy. The contestants have been putting their best in the tasks and the game to set their feet in the show, and those who don't, have to face elimination.

The show has seen three eliminations; Godman Swami Chakrapani in the first week, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala in the second, Siddharth Sharma was evicted in a surprise elimination, and this time, it's wrestling gold medallist Babita Phogat.

Babita had been warned by Karan Kundra, the jailer, that she was becoming the shadow of Payal Rohatgi. Babita's journey in the show has seen its ups and downs, with her going on a hunger strike following her disappointment from the results of a cow dung challenge. However, she has been seen high on her sportsmanship spirit as always.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

Lock Upp started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from February 27, 2022.