      Locke & Key Review: Twitterverse Has Fallen For The Netflix's New Show

      Season one of Netflix's graphic novel adaptation of Locke & Key is currently streaming on Netflix. The new show just came out yesterday, and twitter is already excited for season two of the very binge-able series.

      locke and key

      The 10 episodes long series leaves you with several complicated cliffhangers in the end. Starring some new faces as well, the cast includes Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott. The book series has a niche fan following who are proud to watch the show on the screen. Several Twitter users also got emotional about the show getting a Netflix adaption. Before you make up your mind about watching or skipping this one, here are the first twitter reactions to Locke & Key.

      Locke & Key is a supernatural horror drama series adapted from the graphic novel of the same name written by Stephen King's son Hill King. It follows three siblings who, move into their's father's childhood home, after his gruesome murder. While uncovering the secrets of the old ancestral house, they find out it has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities.

      The official synopsis also hints at a devious demon willing in the house who "also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them."

