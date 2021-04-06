Loki's New Trailer Reveals Plot Details: God Of Mischief Breaks Reality Then Convinces Mobius To Trust Him

Marvel dropped the new trailer of the upcoming addition to the MCU, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston in the titular role alongside Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius. The duo is all set to fix the broken reality. The latest trailer has finally dropped some hints about the show's plot.

Loki's official Twitter account unveiled the new trailer on April 5, and captioned it as, "Loki's time has come. ⌛ Watch the brand-new trailer for #LOKI, and start streaming the Marvel Studios Original Series June 11 on @DisneyPlus."

The trailer starts with Loki being dragged into the TVA (Time Variance Authority)'s office. After giving a few glimpses of TVA's gigantic office, Loki can be seen sitting across Mobius teasing him for using big metaphors to sound smart. Loki says he is smart and is taken aback when Mobius agrees. The two characters had already impressed fans with their banter in the first trailer, however, their comic timing in the latest one is even more fun.

Loki’s time has come. ⌛ Watch the brand-new trailer for #LOKI, and start streaming the Marvel Studios Original Series June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/e4A5XpJhl7 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) April 5, 2021

The trailer also reveals what happens to Loki after he disappears from a different timeline in Avengers: Endgame. Mobius reveals that they are keepers of the time and protect reality, but when Loki fled with the Tesseract he broke reality. He then proceeds to recruit Loki for the mission to fix every time he broke, but as his prisoner.

Loki, also known as the God of Mischief, despite him stabbing people in the back over 50 times, assures Mobius he can be trusted. And then, continues to scheme his way through different realities in the rest of the clip. Take a look at the trailer,

Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron, Loki will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 11, 2021. The show also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E Grant in pivotal roles. Loki is the third MCU show after WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

ALSO READ: Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson Unveil Loki's New Poster, Duo Compete With The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

ALSO READ: Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson's Solo MCU Film To Get A Hybrid Release On July 9