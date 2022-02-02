Looop Lapeta: Release Date And Time Of Taapsee Pannu's Anticipated Sci-Fi Thriller

Taapsee Pannu is all set to return to the digital platform with the awaited sci-fi thriller Looop Lapeta. The feature film directed by Akash Bhatia is an official remake of German film Run Lola Run. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shreya Dhanwanthary in leading roles.

The story follows Savi (played by Taapsee Pannu) who tries to save her boyfriend Satya (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin). The trailer released back in 2021, revealed that Satya in an attempt to earn a huge sum of money ends up dealing with the wrong kind of people. He is supposed to hand over a bag of cash but loses before delivering it.

Savi is then given a chance to save his life if she can bring it in time. Savi, racing against the clock to save the day, must make all the correct choices as Satya's freedom depends on it. The film is described by Netflix as, "When her boyfriend loses a mobster's cash, Savi races against the clock to save the day - if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends."

Taapsee Pannu: Some Of The Best Scripts In The Industry With A Female Protagonist Come To Me

Fans were excited after seeing a colourful trailer. Filmmaker Akash Bhatia is reportedly known for experimenting with camera work, music and colour tones in films. However, Looop Lapeta marks his first feature film.

During an interview, he revealed how the film's name came to be and said, "I wanted to say something that had a loop in it. Hence, I wanted to call it 'Loop', but then I realized the title needed a desi touch. Somewhere in the mix 'Looop Lapeta' came in as it signifies correctly." He added, "Through the film, I also wanted to pay homage to the original film, Run Lola Run. So, the first syllables of the title are the producers' homage to Lola - Lo (Looop) La (Lapeta)!"

Top 8 OTT Releases Of February 2022: Gehraiyaan, Rocket Boys, The Fame Game, Looop Lapeta & More

Looop Lapeta will be releasing on Netflix on February 4, 2021. The film will be available to stream from 1:30 pm IST for the Indian audience.