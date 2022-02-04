Love Hostel: Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra And Bobby Deol's Film Will Release Feb 25

ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for multiple entertainment seekers, ended 2021 on a high with the success of Bob Biswas, which was in partnership with Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie not only became an instant hit but also crossed 11.2 million + views in a month's time. Now, ZEE5 and Red Chillies Entertainment are back with an aim to deliver another successful content offering, Love Hostel.

Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol). The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending. Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel is tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money, principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "As we, at ZEE5, constantly strive to bring forth quality and entertaining content for our viewers, we are extremely delighted to share this vision with Red Chillies Entertainment and collaborate on Love Hostel, post the success of Bob Biswas. Love Hostel is an edge-of-the-seat content piece which will keep the viewers hooked and we are excited for its release".

Director, Shanker Raman said, "Love hostel is at its core a "love on the run" film. It has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and the crew. Along with Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films and ZEE5 backing it, I am certain Love Hostel will thrill our audience with its exciting content".

Gaurav Verma, Producer & COO Red Chillies Entertainment, said, "Over the last few years, at Red chillies we have moved from strength to strength in terms of the wide variety of content that we want to do. Love Hostel is another strong step in that direction. Shanker (Raman) is a filmmaker with a lot of heart, and we are delighted to back his vision. I am extremely proud of how the film has turned out".

Manish Mundra, Producer, Drishyam Films, said, "We are happy and excited for my second collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment after Kaamyaab. Together with Red Chillies, we have strived to bring the best of Indian cinema to the forefront and it's always a pleasure joining hands with them. With Love Hostel, I am thrilled to bring a new-age commercial kind of cinema, which is still story-driven, to the Indian cinema landscape. The plot and script of the film is compelling and is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats! We have an excellent ensemble star cast with Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey and they have done a stellar job in their respective roles. We cannot wait for the audience to watch the film!"

Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production. Love Hostel will premiere in February on ZEE5