    Made In Heaven's Sobhita Dhulipala's Reaction On Being Part Of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Will SHOCK You!

    Bigg Boss 3 Telugu has been creating a lot of buzz these days, especially regarding the celebrity contestants and the host. Many popular celebrity names like Jwala Gutta, Hemachandra, popular anchor Sreemukhi, singer Rahul Sipligunj are doing the rounds. The show will be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. Recently, there were reports that the Vizag-born beauty Sobhita Dhulipala might enter the show. It has to be recalled that Shobhita, who was seen in a few movies, became popular with her role of Tara Khanna in the Netflix's web series Made In Heaven.

    Since Sobhita is Telugu-speaking Mumbai based actress and also because she is a good friend of Nagarjuna's niece Supriya, there were speculation that she would also be seen entering the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu house.

    But this was not confirmed report! Now, the actress has trashed the report. She has clarified that she has zero involvement with Bigg Boss Telugu. She even asked not use her name for PR!

    The actress clarified on Twitter saying, "I have zero involvement with this big boss Telugu stuff. Please don't use my name for your PR. 🙏🏼"

    Apparently, the Bigg Boss Telugu house is being constructed in the premises of Annapurna 7 acres, a property that belongs to Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios. The show was announced on June 20, but the makers are yet to confirm about the premiere date.

