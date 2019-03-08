Made In Heaven Web Series LEAKED Online For Download By Tamilrockers!

Made In Heaven Leaked By Tamilrockers In 3 Languages!

Unfortunately, the web series has been leaked online by Tamilrockers hours after it went online! Not just that, the web series is available for download by Tamilrockers in all the three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Other Web series Leaked By Tamilrockers

Well, this is not the first time, many recently released web series like Four More Shots Please, Cabaret and Hey Prabhu are a few shows that were leaked by the notorious site. Meanwhile, check out what the viewers have to say about Made In Heaven!

Viewers Comments: Mayank & Mahboob

Mayank Yadav: Zoya Akhtar has a touch of gold! #MadeInHeaven. - (sic)

Mahboob: Watching #MadeInHeaven. excellent web series by @PrimeVideo. humour and sex.👌 👌 My Rating : 4/5 ⭐ - (sic)

@ChillMaarYaar

"#MadeinHeaven is a mix bag. Each Episode is so ridiculously compartmentalized

- indian wedding situation

- social stigma situation

- sex scene

- (Un)expected twist

- so Delhi and so Bollywood

It's just a guilty pleasure watch for the brilliant actors in a big budget production." - (sic)

Vibhor & Subham

Vibhor Gupta: #ZoyaAkhtar is the best director in India. She understands people better than anyone. Watch #MadeInHeaven on #AmazonPrime. - (sic)

Subham Singh: They say marriages are made in Heaven. But so is thunder and lightning. 😆 😆 #MadeInHeaven #AmazonPrimeVideo. - (sic)

Vishesh

"@sobhitaD and @mathurarjun are just amazing in their lead roles. Their performance keeps you hooked till the end. @mathurarjun. What acting man in episode6! Kudos! @jimSarbh you are the star man! Nothing else to say. @kalkikanmani you rock! #MadeInHeaven." - (sic)