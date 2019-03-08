Made In Heaven Web Series LEAKED Online For Download By Tamilrockers!
Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made In Heaven stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shashank Arora in the lead roles. Zoya, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair have directed the show. The show is streaming now on Amazon Prime. It is about Delhi-based wedding planners and has gives the perfect picture of Delhi's 'rich' weddings. Nine episodes of the show were released by the makers which are told as an anthology with the wedding planners facing a new, peculiar couple and their parents. The show also shows the wedding planners' - Tara and Karan's (played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur) own struggles with their failing marriage.
The show has got extremely good reviews and is considered as one of the best web series and the viewers are all praise for Zoya and Reema.
Made In Heaven Leaked By Tamilrockers In 3 Languages!
Unfortunately, the web series has been leaked online by Tamilrockers hours after it went online! Not just that, the web series is available for download by Tamilrockers in all the three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Other Web series Leaked By Tamilrockers
Well, this is not the first time, many recently released web series like Four More Shots Please, Cabaret and Hey Prabhu are a few shows that were leaked by the notorious site. Meanwhile, check out what the viewers have to say about Made In Heaven!
Viewers Comments: Mayank & Mahboob
Mayank Yadav: Zoya Akhtar has a touch of gold! #MadeInHeaven. - (sic)
Mahboob: Watching #MadeInHeaven. excellent web series by @PrimeVideo. humour and sex.👌 👌 My Rating : 4/5 ⭐ - (sic)
@ChillMaarYaar
"#MadeinHeaven is a mix bag. Each Episode is so ridiculously compartmentalized
- indian wedding situation
- social stigma situation
- sex scene
- (Un)expected twist
- so Delhi and so Bollywood
It's just a guilty pleasure watch for the brilliant actors in a big budget production." - (sic)
Vibhor & Subham
Vibhor Gupta: #ZoyaAkhtar is the best director in India. She understands people better than anyone. Watch #MadeInHeaven on #AmazonPrime. - (sic)
Subham Singh: They say marriages are made in Heaven. But so is thunder and lightning. 😆 😆 #MadeInHeaven #AmazonPrimeVideo. - (sic)
Vishesh
"@sobhitaD and @mathurarjun are just amazing in their lead roles. Their performance keeps you hooked till the end. @mathurarjun. What acting man in episode6! Kudos! @jimSarbh you are the star man! Nothing else to say. @kalkikanmani you rock! #MadeInHeaven." - (sic)
