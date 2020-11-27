Madhur Bhandarkar Accepts Karan Johar's Apology, Says It Deeply Upset Him But 'Let's Move Forward'
Madhur Bhandarkar recently expressed his disappointment after Dharmatic, Karan Johar's production company, used his registered project title Bollywood Wives, for the upcoming Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Madhur had also revealed that he had made it clear to the Dharma Productions' team that he does not wish to part with the name.
Karan Johar, earlier this week, shared an open letter for the filmmaker and apologised for the mishap on his social media accounts. He also assured Madhur Bhandarkar that his project will not be hindered because of the title. Now Madhur has shared a note in response to Karan's apology saying that the act had deeply upset him.
He wrote, "Dear @KaranJohar. Thank you for your response. This is indeed a close-knit industry and it operates on mutual trust and respect. When we blatantly disregard norms that we ourselves have established, then it makes very little sense calling ourselves a 'fraternity'."
Madhur Bhandarkar's Response To KJo's Apology
Recalling the time when Madhur gave up rights for a title on KJO's request, he added, "I didn't hesitate a moment in the past before granting you the title "GUTKA" in 2013, that you had requested from me, and hence I would have expected the same courtesy in return when I declined you the use of a title I had duly registered, and which I did not intend to part with. The fact that you went ahead and used the title anyway despite our conversation and despite it also having been rejected by the trade associations, is what had upset me deeply. This is not how I believe real relationships work. But let's move forward. I accept your apology and would like to leave things here. I too wish you well in your future endeavours."
Karan Johar Assured Madhur Bhandarkar That His Project Will Not Suffer
Karan in his post had claimed that, the series is being promoted with the hashtag "Fabulous Lives" on all social media platforms, and is also the franchise name the company is moving forward with. Karan added, "We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manner dent or encumber the exploitation of your work."
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Will Release On November 27
The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will premiere on Netflix on November 27, featuring Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Madhur Bhandarkar Objects To Karan Johar Using The Title
Karan Johar Assures Madhur Bhandarkar That 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' Won't Dent His Work