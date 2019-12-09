Madhuri Dixit To Debut On OTT With Karan Johar’s Family Drama

Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix as she gears up for a family drama full of suspense. The untitled Netflix series will be produced by Karan Johar.

Excited about foraying into the digital space, Madhuri says, "I am extremely excited to be making my OTT acting debut. As an artiste, I am always looking out to do work that is creatively fulfilling and that reaches out to maximum number of people."

The show is written by New York-based writer-director Sri Rao. The actress further added, "It reflects a bit on the lives that people in the entertainment industry lead. The story is entertaining, gripping, nail-biting and yet heartwarming and I can't wait to start shooting for it."

What the actor finds particularly enthusing is how the OTT medium marries "two of the most important things in the world today - entertainment and internet, thereby giving opportunities to all actors and filmmakers to create content that can reach out to millions of people across the world."

Madhuri, who had produced a Marathi film 15 August for the OTT medium earlier this year, adds, "With changing times, our audience is also seeking more engaging content, which also means sharing stories of real and strong women." A mother of two, Madhuri is glad that platforms are doing their bit to "pique the interest of a global audience who clearly wants to hear and see stories about women they can relate to".

More so, the one marked change she notices in showbiz is how content has moved beyond theatres. "With the help of OTT platforms, performers and creators have been given another avenue to express their creativity and take on more challenges. It gives us the freedom and flexibility to narrate and showcase stories that need to be told, heard and seen. It is not about big faces anymore, but about big talent," says Madhuri, who is convinced it's a "great time" to be an actor or filmmaker today.

