Maheep Kapoor On Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: Don't Care About Negative People Talking Behind My Back

Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives headlined by Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Soni and Bhavana Pandey has garnered mixed response. While some fans showed support for the show and its leading ladies, the star wives have also faced a lot of trolling on social media. People have also poked fun at their acting and have called it 'cringy'.

Recently, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor opened up about the show in an interview. She told The Telegraph that she was nervous about people making fun of her before the show released, but feels that it has been a liberating experience. Maheep said that the family was supportive and she wanted to try it out.

Maheep said, "We didn't go looking for the show... the show came to us. My first reaction was, 'Oh my God! Will people make fun of me?' But I spoke to my children (Shanaya and Jahan) and my husband, and Shanaya told me, 'Listen mom, life is too short... you have to live this adventure. You are doing this with your friends and you have stories to tell'. Jahan is a boy of few words... he just told me, 'You don't say no to Dharmatic and Netflix'."

Sanjay Kapoor on the other hand shared some advice with her. He had asked Maheep if she "was thick-skinned enough to bear being trolled." Maheep revealed that only after talking to her friends she decided to go forward with the project. "It actually turned out to be a liberating experience. I am so happy with all the compliments. And I don't really care about the negative people who are laughing and talking behind my back... good for them, it's okay."

Well, the Netflix Hindi show follows the lives of four Bollywood wives who are bound by a friendship that dates back 25 years. The girl gang, known to lead a fabulous life, goes about managing their business, kids, families and, most importantly, each other in the eight-part series.

