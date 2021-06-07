Maheep Kapoor On Harry-Meghan: There Has Been A World Pandemic & They Are Still Crying About Family Matters

Maheep Kapoor recently opened up about her criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The former actress who appeared on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has also expressed her distaste over the newest royal in the Netflix reality show.

For the unversed, Maheep and Seema in the final episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, had got into a heated discussion about UK's royal family. Maheep had criticised Harry's decision to step back from his royal duties and said, "To dump the throne, dump her country, dump her people...".

During a reunion on Clubhouse, moderated by Janice Sequiera, Maheep talked about her take on Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. She said, "Listen, I can go on and on about this Harry and Meghan. I still stand by what I said. They are complete t**ts, to put it mildly. I mean, boohoo! They are still crying?! There has been a world pandemic and they are still crying about family matters and family issues which happen in every home! Get over it."

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Blessed With Baby Girl, Name Her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Notably, the explosive interview with Oprah had created quite the buzz earlier this year. Harry and Meghan in the interview opened up about their decision to withdraw from Buckingham Palace. Meghan alleged that she faced racism within the royal family and revealed that she felt suicidal during her first pregnancy but was denied help by the palace.

Coming back to Maheep, in the Netflix show, she had revealed that she grew up in London and took the matters of the royal family personally. She said, "I was born in London, I studied in London, I lived in London and I am obsessed with the royal family. I do take it personally."

Queen Elizabeth 'Delighted' After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Girl Lilibet Diana

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives explored the lives of Maheep, Seema, Neelam and Bhavana Pandey in an eight-part series. The show received mixed reviews but was one of the most-watched Netflix releases on the streaming platform.