Mahesh Bhatt To Mark His Digital Debut With A Yet-Untitled Project

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will soon be entering the digital space with a yet-untitled project. The web series is said to be loosely based on the love life of the ace filmmaker. The series will be made in collaboration with Jio Studios.

The 'Zakhm’ director took to social media and confirmed the same, “A perfect beginning. Happy partnering with @jiostudios on our digital debut! A dramatic web-series based in 70s Bollywood exploring the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of that era! The greatest location in the world is the human heart. @VisheshFilms @JioCinema.”

Jio Studios also reiterated the same and tweeted, “Delighted to announce our collaboration with master storytellers @VisheshFilms for web series based on a dramatic love story set in 70s Bollywood that explores the highs and lows of the relationship between a married struggling filmmaker and a top actress of that time.”

However, this is not the first time Mahesh Bhatt is exploring his tumultuous love affair with yesteryear actress Parveen Babi on screen. Bhatt was romantically involved with the actress while being married to Kiran Bhatt in the late ’70s. He first explored this phase of his life on celluloid in 1982 directorial 'Arth’ followed by his 2006 production 'Woh Lamhe…’ starring Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut. The movie was supposedly also based on Parveen Babi’s life and struggles with schizophrenia.

The show is yet in its initial stages with most of the other details related to the project under wraps. Along with the series, Mahesh Bhatt will soon be returning to direction after almost 20 years with 'Sadak 2’. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in leading roles. The keenly anticipated film is all set to hit the silver screens on July 10, 2020.