Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Debut Feature Film To Be A Pride And Prejudice Netflix Adaptation

Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has booked her first film role with The Netherfield Girls, a romantic comedy set up at Netflix.

The project marks Ramakrishnan's second project with the streamer following the coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever.

The Netherfield Girls is described as a "fresh and contemporary" take on Pride and Prejudice in the vein of teen comedies like Easy A and 10 Things I Hate About You.

The Witcher 2: Henry Cavill Set To Return As Geralt of Rivia On December 17

According to Variety, Ramakrishnan will play Lizzie Bennet, the protagonist of Jane Austen's classic novel who eventually discovers the man she thinks is Mr Wrong is in fact Mr Right.

Becca Gleason, known for the Joey King-starrer Summer '03, is directing the film from an original script she wrote.

Temple Hill Entertainment is producing The Netherfield Girls, which was sold to Netflix. A release date has not been announced.

Indian Matchmaking Scores An Emmy Nomination; Twitter Says 'It's Trash, Problematic, & Barely Entertaining'

Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan is set to reprise her role of Devi in the second season of Never Have I Ever, slated to start streaming in July.