Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Debut Feature Film To Be A Pride And Prejudice Netflix Adaptation
Never
Have
I
Ever
breakout
star
Maitreyi
Ramakrishnan
has
booked
her
first
film
role
with
The
Netherfield
Girls,
a
romantic
comedy
set
up
at
Netflix.
The
project
marks
Ramakrishnan's
second
project
with
the
streamer
following
the
coming-of-age
series
Never
Have
I
Ever.
The
Netherfield
Girls
is
described
as
a
"fresh
and
contemporary" take
on
Pride
and
Prejudice
in
the
vein
of
teen
comedies
like
Easy
A
and
10
Things
I
Hate
About
You.
According
to
Variety,
Ramakrishnan
will
play
Lizzie
Bennet,
the
protagonist
of
Jane
Austen's
classic
novel
who
eventually
discovers
the
man
she
thinks
is
Mr
Wrong
is
in
fact
Mr
Right.
Becca
Gleason,
known
for
the
Joey
King-starrer
Summer
'03,
is
directing
the
film
from
an
original
script
she
wrote.
Temple
Hill
Entertainment
is
producing
The
Netherfield
Girls,
which
was
sold
to
Netflix.
A
release
date
has
not
been
announced.
Meanwhile,
Ramakrishnan
is
set
to
reprise
her
role
of
Devi
in
the
second
season
of
Never
Have
I
Ever,
slated
to
start
streaming
in
July.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 10:20 [IST]