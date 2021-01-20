Tandav Controversy: Political Drama Faces Another FIR In Greater Noida

The Amazon Prime series, Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Sarah Jane Dias, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles has been in the grapple of several controversies ever since it was released on the OTT platform. Now, the makers and the cast of the show has been slapped with yet another FIR in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar police station. The FIR has been filed on Monday night for allegedly disrupting the communal peace. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Balbir Azad from the Raunija village under Rabupara police station of Greater Noida.

The complaint has the allegations that Tandav has showcased the police authorities of Uttar Pradesh in a poor light. The complaint further states that shot in Rabapura, the first episode of the Amazon Prime series shows the actors essaying the role of the cop, using foul languages and consuming alcohol. The FIR further accused the show of humiliating the Hindu gods and goddesses and depicting the Prime Minister of disrupting the democratic rules.

The complaint stated how the makers wish to destroy the tranquility and peace with the aim of making money. Furthermore, Tandav was accused in the FIR for showcasing dialogues which are humiliating to the Dalit community. The complaint has been filed against the lead actors of the show namely Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub along with director Ali Abbas Zafar, writer Gaurav Solanki as well as Amazon Prime India Head Aparna Purohit.

Balbir Azad who is a worker of the Bahujan Samaj Party also stated that instead of just an apology, Tandav should be banned altogether. The makers of the controversial show have faced a second FIR in the form of this one after a similar FIR was filed by the Lucknow Police against the cast and crew.