Mallika Sherawat Return With ALT Balaji’s Horror-Comedy; Tusshar & Krushna To Make A Digital Debut!

The wait to see Mallika Sherawat back on the screen is finally over. The dazzling diva, who captivated one and all in multiple blockbuster entertainers such as Murder, Welcome, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and others, is all set to make a return playing a pivotal role in ALTBalaji's horror comedy 'Booo - Sabki Phategi'. She will be seen alongside Tusshar Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek, who will also be making their digital debut.

What's interesting to know is that unlike any role she has played before, this time, Mallika will be seen portraying the role of a fun-loving ghost. There's never anything to be afraid of when it comes to Mallika!

Speaking on venturing into the digital space, Mallika quipped, "I'm excited to be back in India and this time for my debut web-series Booo - Sabki Phategi. ALTBalaji is India's leading and most loved OTT platform and I couldn't have asked for a better digital debut."

About the show, the actress said, "It is a horror comedy and I play the character of a ghost. My look in the show will be very interesting and I am looking forward to be back in India soon to begin shoot. You just have to wait and see what the show and I have in store for the audience. It's a horror comedy so expect you funny bone to be tickled while you get spooked out."

